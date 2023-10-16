Aleisha Coyle admits she found a sense of belonging in the A-grade Ovens and Murray competition this season.
The Wodonga midcourter finished second in the Bulldogs' A-grade vote count in her debut season, and has recently gone one step further to take home the club's best and fairest award, as well as rising star honours.
While last season was about finding her feet in the senior ranks, Coyle admits this season was different.
"It felt a lot more natural," she said.
"I'd step onto the court each week and feel like I was supposed to be there, where as last season I was struggling to keep up a lot.
"I've got amazing teammates and such great support there."
The 20-year-old previously played representative netball before joining the Bulldogs.
Coyle has now had the same role model for the last six years under Wodonga coach Bianca Mann, who she credits for helping her strive towards the A-grade standard.
"It's been really good to have her continue to support me and help me develop," Coyle said.
Mann led Wodonga's youngsters to the league's first under-15s flag this season, in what Coyle recognises as an amazing feat for the club.
"We have such talent in through those junior teams, so that's really exciting for the future," she said.
The Bulldogs' A-grade side finished the home and away season in eighth spot following two victories.
"I think we're continuing to build every week and we obviously won a few more games than we did last year," Coyle said.
"I think that's really just the start for us.
"We'll continue to build on that and hopefully over the next few years we'll improve even more."
Coyle confirmed she intends to remain with the Bulldogs next season.
"That's definitely my plan," she said.
Previous best and fairest winner Leah Mathey was runner-up alongside Asha Jones at Wodonga's presentation night, while Ruby Martin took home the B-grade award.
Charlie Andrews (C-grade), Lily McKimmie (17-under) and Arhi Cohen (15-under) were also award winners this season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.