LIVING LIGHTLY: Don't overlook structure in your garden

I mentioned my 'discovery' to a friend of mine who works for Albury Council and she directed me to the recently published Albury Wodonga Garden Guide. It is available for free at Albury and Wodonga Council offices and is also available online (wodongalandcare.org.au/aw-garden-guide/). It explains how creating structural diversity in your garden - lots of plants and lots of different layers - can create a home for wildlife. Given that it's the best time to buy and plant tube stock that will flourish, I am off to the nursery to see what else I can do to make my place a better home for wildlife.

