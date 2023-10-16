Dumb choice to drive from Wodonga pub leads to lengthy ban from the roads

A drink-driver has been hit with a lengthy ban after trying to drive his mate home after a night at the pub.
Concreter Darcy Foster, 20, was driving his boss's Toyota HiLux out of a service road near the Blazing Stump in Wodonga on June 1.
Police saw the probationary driver fail to come to a halt at a stop sign about 9.15pm.
A breath test 35 minutes later returned a reading of 0.143, with Foster telling the Wodonga court the offence was a result of "bad decisions, trying to get my mate home".
"Dumb choices, dumb decisions, not thinking," he said.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted he had a previous drink-driving offence on his record and hadn't learnt the first time.
"20-year-olds end up in the cemetery because they don't think," he said.
Foster said his boss wasn't impressed by his actions.
The court heard vehicles were not insured while people were drink-driving.
"$50,000 would have just gone out the window because you were being stupid," Mr Dunn said.
"If you worked for me, you wouldn't be working for me any more.
"You're lucky you've got a good boss."
Mr Dunn imposed a fine of $1500 and a 28-month driving ban.
Foster must also complete a young driver education course as part of a good behaviour bond.
Mr Dunn told Foster he was "trying to educate you, trying to keep you out of the cemetery."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.