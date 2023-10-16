Commercial Albury Golf Club is hosting an invitational women's tournament.
Seventy-six players are contesting the two-day event, which started on Monday.
"It's a prestigious event, you are invited to run it," Albury Ladies' captain Jan Bye said.
The event is officially called Veterans Women's Golf Australia (VWGA) invitational tournament, but it's realistically the NSW Veterans Championships.
A number of players from Sydney-based clubs, including St Michael's and North Ryde, tackled the opening day, which was a four-ball best ball stableford format.
Competitors also attended from a number of other areas, including the ACT and Border-Southern Riverina clubs.
It was a cool start, but the forecast is for a sunny 20 degrees on Tuesday.
"Everyone's very happy with the course," Bye suggested.
"In these times, it's getting more difficult to fill these tournaments, I don't know what it is, but we're very happy with our numbers."
The individual stableford will round out the event, with a handful of single-figure players in the field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.