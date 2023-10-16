The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Joshua Williams, 19, remanded in custody after Benalla man found badly injured in street

October 16 2023 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager accused of a serious assault in Benalla last week remains in custody after being arrested and charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.