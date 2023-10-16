A teenager accused of a serious assault in Benalla last week remains in custody after being arrested and charged.
Joshua Williams, 19, faces charges including intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, and affray, after a 63-year-old man was found lying in a street.
Emergency workers were called to Ballintine Street last Wednesday night after the man was found about 7.10pm.
Police said his injuries were life-threatening.
He had reportedly been riding a modified ride-on mower before the October 11 incident.
Police from multiple units arrested Joshua Williams, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, on Friday.
Williams was charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, and affray.
The 19-year-old appeared in the dock of Wangaratta court on Monday, flanked by custody officers.
His lawyer told magistrate Victoria Campbell he wasn't seeking bail.
The court heard heard it was his first time in custody.
"I'll mark that he's vulnerable due to age," Ms Campbell said.
He will return to court on January 11.
Police must serve a brief of evidence on Victoria Legal Aid by November 30.
Williams appeared to have several supporters in court.
