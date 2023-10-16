Mak Lavis can't wait to bring the buzz back to Corowa after jumping on board with the 2024 reset.
The former Roos junior will travel back from Geelong to pull on the blue and white after spending this season playing for Newtown & Chilwell.
Lavis, who made his senior debut in 2021, returns to John Foord Oval as another key piece in coach Steve Owen's emerging jigsaw.
"I've been thinking about it and we had a meeting on Saturday," Lavis revealed.
"Me and a couple of others from Geelong were like 'maybe' and then in the meeting they pitched it pretty well about how it's going to set up.
"I thought 'I'll put my hand up and see if a few dominoes could fall afterwards' because, at the end of the day, I want to see my club get back up.
"I'd be pretty proud of myself if I could say I contributed to get them back going.
"There were a couple of younger fellas in the meeting and I thought 'if I can make the effort and travel to get us back up, surely that can give them an idea of how committed I want to be and how committed they should be.'
"Maybe a few dominoes will fall and they'll sign.
"I've talked to a couple of my mates and they're keen to travel back as well."
Lavis, who played U14s at Wahgunyah, has more than 100 games under his belt at Corowa-Rutherglen and knows how important the health, and very existence, of the club is for the whole region.
He's almost halfway through a teaching degree in Geelong but has kept a close eye on proceedings back home.
"I was never going to play last year but it was still gutting to see they didn't get up," Lavis said.
"It's been so hard seeing all the Corowa players that have gone elsewhere succeeding and thinking what might have been.
"After the floods, as well as not getting a team, it's just not the same.
"It felt like a ghost town when I went back there to visit, it didn't quite have the buzz it used to.
"Footy's such a big part of the town and what me and my mates missed was the Easter weekend because it would always be a cracking game and a cracking crowd down there."
Lavis played 10 senior games under Peter German and is ready to show the Ovens and Murray how much he's developed.
"At my best, I'm pretty quick, I like to use a bit of run and get the hand-receives but I can go and get a hard ball if I need to," Lavis said.
"I played a couple of years (of seniors) but I was in and out so I'm keen to see what I can do, playing a full year with bigger bodies in a different league and more of an inside game.
"I'm pretty keen to get running back on the bigger grounds again."
Joe Hansen has recommitted to the Roos after a season with Lavington, while Melbourne-based Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie have left Karingal in the Mornington Peninsula League to put pen to paper at John Foord Oval.
