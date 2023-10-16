Five unusual Pinot Noir pairings your palate will love

Discover the foods which match with Pinot Noir wines. You may be surprised to see some of the foods on this list, but rest assured, opposites do indeed attract. Picture Shuttertsock

When it comes to red wines, there is a red grape that has a much lighter and fresher taste than that of its more full-bodied counterparts.



It is the drop that can often range from fruity to dry, and can play partners with a variety of unique food combinations.

From a flare for fusion and pairing tastes you wouldn't have even thought to put together, this grape and its wine can often be the gateway to the red side for any person looking to expand on their viticultural horizons.

The question then becomes, what would one match pinot noir wines up with when eating a meal?

A wine this versatile can oftentimes feel difficult to pair, solely due to the sheer amount of choices available to you.



While yes, there are traditional ingredient pairings like berries and so forth, we are here to discover those delightful pinot pairings which are perhaps yet to be discovered, explored, and thoroughly enjoyed.

Read on to discover the foods which match with pinot noir wines.



You may be surprised to see some of the foods on this list, but rest assured, opposites do indeed attract.

1. Poultry and Game Meats

While many of us would think to pair up white meats like poultry and seafood to white wine grapes, pinot noir can be the exception to this common combination.



These lighter meats offer the very flavours that can be the unusual yin to noir's yang, so while chicken works with champagne, pinot noir is often better suited to that of your duck and squab.

However, you can still work pinot noir wines with the former proteins, depending on how you intend to prepare your poultry and game meats.



As pinot noir is better suited to dark meat poultry, it is best to serve the legs and the thighs with this wine.

Nonetheless, pairing your pinot with any kind of game meat is still a balancing act, depending on the flavour.



A general rule is that your wine should be as full-bodied as your meat is rich, so it is best to keep things light when finding more novel and dynamic pinot pairings for your table.

2. Leftover Pizza

Have you ever wondered what drink would work well when you don't want to cook?



You might find this hard to believe but some of the best wine pairings don't have to be a fancy, snooty dish that took three hours to make, or the all too common cheese or charcuterie board.

Much like any good relationship, sometimes the best pairings are those you don't have to really even think about.



And yes, this means that your highly anticipated slice of leftover pizza that you know is waiting for you at home in the fridge, could easily be the perfect match for a glass of pinot that same evening.

Meat and certain vegetarian toppings will make pinot and pizza a certifiable party in your mouth.



We recommend some spicy pepperoni, grilled capsicum, and of course, plenty of stringy mozzarella cheese for added flavour and texture.

3. Your Unlikely Vegetables

Believe it or not, but the cherry-flavoured grape boasted by a good bottle of pinot tends to pair well with vegetables that you wouldn't naturally think of.



Think eggplants, purple carrots, artichoke hearts, and asparagus, just to name a few.

This is why pinot noir wines can be unexpectedly happy partners with veggies like the ones named above as well as other root vegetables like turnips, radishes, or beetroot, whether raw in a salad or roasted alongside caramelised brussels sprouts.



Add a roast ham and there's your perfect Christmas dinner right there!

Preparing these veggies in a gourmet fashion to be paired with some bottles of pinot can also be a perfect way to get picky eaters trying new flavours at your next family dinner party.



Simply put, you may just inspire some of your dinner guests to reconsider their stance on cruciferous vegetables and other commonly rejected veggies that can produce glorious flavours when prepared with passion.

4. Pinot Noir Joins The Fiesta

When matching noir with cuisine, pinot loves to party.



That's why high acidity and light pinot noir wines are just as great a selection for your next Mexican dinner night as some tequila shots.



Playful pinot will be sure to work well with dynamically spiced dishes like pork tacos and other smoked barbecue dishes.

Consider pairing your tacos and smoky dishes with some zesty sides and sauces, like salsa, pico de gallo, or so lemony guacamole.



Having these sides can also help bring out the flavour and texture of both the wine and the food.



You'll find that the rich, earthy, and robust flavours present in your wine and meats will be perfectly balanced out by the zest, spice, and grilled tomatoes present in your salsas and guac.

5. Homely and Rustic For Noir

Noir can be a palate-pleaser at the best party, but once again, that doesn't mean it won't also go well with the simpler comforts of life.



Pinot noir truly isn't picky when it comes to meal pairings.



So depending on whether you have a medium-bodied wine or a fruitier type, your decisions surrounding meal pairings can really showcase the variety of this grape.

This is precisely why, while it may usually be on the lighter side of the red range, pinot can still pair perfectly with your heartier, comforting dishes like Shepherd's pie and beef minestrone.

Any dry or light pinot will cut through the baked pastry of a hearty meat pie, effectively enhancing the rich textures and flavours of slow-cooked lamb or beef.



Similarly, the complex yet comforting tastes of an authentic Italian beef minestrone is sure to complement the innate warmth, texture, and intricacies in flavour of your favourite bottle of pinot.

Conclusion

As you can see, this zesty palate-pleaser of a wine can play friends with a multitude of dishes, from your Mexican barbecue party to weekday leftovers, and from your hearty Sunday roast, to a seafood dinner on the coast.

So our last piece of advice to you is this. Wherever you find yourself, and whatever may be on your plate in front of you, be sure to always have a glass of pinot noir near at hand.