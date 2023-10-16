Rugby league's greatest players and world champions are Border-bound.
In a stunning coup, Australia's national rugby league team - the Kangaroos - will host an open training session at Lavington Sportsground on Sunday, October 22.
Australia won the World Cup last year.
It means fans will be able to watch captain James Tedesco and Melbourne Storm superstar Cam Munster, two players who have had genuine claims to being the game's best player in recent years.
The Kangaroos are coached by one of the game's Immortals in Mal Meninga.
To be named an Immortal is the game's highest achievement with only 13 players in that revered group.
"It's outstanding, I was over the moon when we got confirmation," NRL regional manager (South West-Western) James Smart offered.
"It's not only huge for Albury and the nearby areas, but also the entire region because I could imagine families will be jumping in the car from everywhere to come and look at the Aussie side training."
Australia is contesting the Pacific Championships, toppling Samoa 38-12 in the opening game in Townsville on Saturday night.
The Kangaroos will now face New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday, October 28, with the Albury leg providing an ideal preparation.
Players will be in the city for a number of days.
"It's certainly not lost on me how big this is for the area, which is why I'm so excited," Smart suggested.
"We've just come off a successful season locally (in the Riverina-based Group Nine competition, which includes Albury Thunder), so this is just the icing on the cake."
The NRL also hosted one of its greatest grand finals on October 1 when Penrith stormed home to edge out Brisbane, with a host of players from both teams, including Broncos' powerhouse prop Payne Haas and Albury-born Penrith star Dylan Edwards, in the national team.
IN THE NEWS:
The open training session starts at 3.30pm on Sunday, with a meet and greet from 4.30pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.