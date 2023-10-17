The Border Mail
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Basin plan, like referendum, shows an out-of-touch Canberra

By Letters to the Editor
October 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Bureaucratic elite just don't get it

Again, with the referendum, we see how out of touch Canberrans are with the rest of the nation. The bureaucratic elite do not understand what happens outside their 'bubble'.

Local News

