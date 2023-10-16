A new father who strangled, spat on and slapped his partner while she held their baby was later found overdosing in a street and rushed to hospital.
The victim confronted the man about a relationship he was having with another woman, causing him to become enraged.
He berated and screamed at the woman, which was heard by his mother.
The man's father entered the bedroom amid concerns the woman was being attacked.
She was holding their two-month-old baby as the offender had her backed up against a wardrobe, "right up in her face, pointing at her".
The man told his son "don't you touch her" and left before another argument broke out.
He had his hand around the victim's throat while standing over her, leaving her shaking in fear.
The man consumed something and left.
The Wangaratta court heard it had previously been alleged he took GHB, but there was no drug charge before the court and the allegation was withdrawn.
The tearful victim told the offender's parents she had been strangled, slapped and spat on.
They reported their son to Wangaratta police.
The man was found disoriented in a laneway near Wangaratta's main street a few hours after the attack.
He was taken to the intensive care unit and spent six days receiving treatment.
"I don't remember anything from the last three days, since Mother's Day," the man told police after his release from hospital.
He already had charges pending following a raid at his former Murdoch Road home on March 9.
A cache of tools including a Makita drill, radio, screwdriver, tool bag, battery chargers, batteries, whipper snipper and other items were uncovered.
Many of the items had different initials on them.
The owners could not be found, but police believe the tools were stolen.
The court heard the man's drug issues had escalated earlier this year but he had detoxed after the incident and spent six months in rehab.
The court heard it was an accidental overdose and the man was on the path to turn his life around.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said when she first heard the case she thought prison was the only option.
She said she still wasn't quite swayed either way, but ordered an assessment for a corrections order.
The 25-year-old was already on an order during the offending.
"You've made significant movement in the right direction," Ms Campbell said.
"It's been really difficult for you.
"When I first looked at this I thought you needed to go to jail."
The matter will return for sentencing on October 30.
