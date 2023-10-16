Former North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell has landed an assistant coaching position with Richmond.
A former Wodonga junior, there had been speculation Ziebell could return to the John Flower Oval next year if he missed out on a coaching opportunity with an AFL club.
However, the likelihood of Ziebell being available for the Bulldogs apart from a cameo appearance now appears to be slim.
Richmond announced the signing of Ziebell last Friday who will join newly appointed coach Adem Yze and the returning ex-captain Chris Newman as part of the new coaching panel at Punt Road.
"This is a great opportunity to work with Adem and the coaches as they embark on a new and exciting journey at the Tigers," Ziebell said in a club statement.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know the team and to draw on my experiences as a player to hopefully teach and guide the team to getting back up the ladder."
Ziebell has been involved with North Melbourne's AFLW program in a coaching capacity which is seven rounds into the new season.
Richmond football boss Tom Livingstone felt Ziebell's leadership qualities would be beneficial for the Tigers after he captained the Roos for six years.
"Jack is a high character leader who has had 15 years experience at the top level," Livingstone said on the club's website.
"Whilst the majority of his career was played on ball he has also played forward and behind the ball so he has studied the game from all angles and that's important for the role he will play for us.
"He's a driven professional who has spent the last part of his career developing his leadership skills with the ambition to take on a coaching role.
"He exudes passion and excitement about coming to Richmond and helping to contribute to our success.
"As a recently retired player he will bring great benefit to our players and we in turn bring him into a coaching team that is highly experienced and supportive and will help him to develop into the coach he wants to be."
Ziebell made his senior debut for Wodonga as a 15-year-old under coach Jarrod Twitt in 2006 to become the youngest Bulldog to do so in club history.
Wodonga is yet to announce its senior coach for next season to replace Jordan Taylor who recently accepted the coaching position at home town club Finley.
