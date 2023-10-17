The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer on minister's next step

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga councillors Graeme Simpfendorfer and Kev Poulton have voted against a letter and meeting request addressed to Victorian Local Government Minister Melissa Horne.
Wodonga councillors Graeme Simpfendorfer and Kev Poulton have voted against a letter and meeting request addressed to Victorian Local Government Minister Melissa Horne.

WODONGA councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer would welcome Victoria's Local Government Minister setting up a commission of inquiry into the council, a move which led to Moira Council being sacked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.