Legendary Aussie performer Ian Moss says he'll never forget a Cold Chisel gig when an Albury publican "freaked out" and unplugged them sparking outraged rock fans to trash the venue.
The incident happened in 1978 during the heyday of the Aussie pub rock circuit when many touring bands travelling between Sydney and Melbourne would make a customary stop at Albury.
Moss says there's an irony his upcoming gig at Albury next month as part of his latest Rivers Run Dry regional tour will also be unplugged - many of his shows on that tour are billed as "solo and acoustic mode".
"Stopping at Albury in those days just made so much sense really, especially if bands were travelling from Sydney to Melbourne when the pub scene was just so ridiculously good," Moss said.
"They could work six or seven nights a week down in Melbourne and then on their way to Sydney - you were always driving gig-to-gig in those days - they'd stop at Albury en route.
"I vividly remember our gig in Albury in the early days, in the 70s; I think the publican was probably new to putting on rock bands and we were very loud and then people got rowdy and he freaked out and stopped the whole thing.
"It was probably before he learnt that the same rowdy people were, you know, allowing him to earn money hand-over-fist because they were buying so many drinks.
"He might have realised that and we went back on, I think it all ended happily but there was an incident there when he reckoned we should stop and told us to piss off, but it all ended OK."
Moss said he wasn't sure who the publican was and struggled to remember the name of the pub but a Border Morning Mail article on December 30, 1978, reported glasses and a mirror were smashed at the New Albury Hotel Cold Chisel performance just two nights before.
The official Cold Chisel web page confirms this was the only gig the band performed at Albury in the 1970s.
Moss said he expected a smooth gig when he performs at the Albury Entertainment Centre early next month.
His Albury and Wangaratta gigs are part of his tour which starts in Port Macquarie this Saturday, October 21, and ends at Gippsland on December 16.
He said he had an equal passion for both playing solo to a smaller crowd and then with his seven-piece band with a large crowd at Byron Bay Bluesfest where he will appear in March, 2024.
As well as promoting his album Rivers Run Dry, he said he "wouldn't get out of town alive" if he didn't give Chisel fans a fix of classic Aussie anthems.
"I'll be there in Albury doing solo acoustic, as I've done many times either on my own or as a duo with the fabulous Troy Cassar-Daley," he said.
"So that includes songs like the title track, Rivers Run Dry, written about a mate of mine in Alice Springs, a childhood mate, plus Nullarbor Plain, a song written by myself and Troy.
"And some other songs from that album but of course, you know, I've got my Matchbook album to look after, so songs like Tucker's Daughter, Such A Beautiful Thing, Out Of The Fire, and Telephone Booth.
"And then of course I wouldn't get out of town alive if I didn't do Bow River.
"I've worked hard at my own versions of (Cold Chisel) songs, such as Choir Girl, Saturday Night sometimes When The War Is Over, so it's a pretty well rounded show.
"I wrote Bow River and got very lucky with that one, if I could write one of those every day I'd be a happy man."
Moss said as much as loved writing and recording, performing was his real joy.
"Touring is in my blood, I just love to perform and, and reach people's ears," he said. "I'm one of these guys, I've been going to many places for a long time, there's not many new places left for me travelling around Australia.
"I've got permanent itchy feet, I just love being on the move and getting out and travelling to different places. I never get sick of that."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.