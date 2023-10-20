BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This exquisite five bedroom home offers a unique combination of quality, luxury and functionality.
The grand entry, tree-lined driveway and sweeping manicured lawns and gardens, provide the perfect introduction to this idyllic lifestyle property.
The open plan living space surrounds a magnificent two-way stone fireplace, while the exquisite timber flooring flows seamlessly through the living zones.
The exceptional two-pack kitchen features stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, generous storage and bench space, and a breakfast bar on the island bench.
The separate lounge room and additional living area with a home theatre system and built-in timber cabinetry add to the allure.
The five generous bedrooms all have built-in robes, with the lavish master ensuite boasting a deep spa bath and bidet. The second bedroom features an adjacent study and access to the superbly finished main bathroom.
A seamless indoor and outdoor lifestyle is assured with vast glass doors connecting to a stunning patio overlooking the in-ground pool with water feature.
The expansive lawns and gardens are serviced by an extensive watering system and the 20m x 10m colourbond shed with awning takes care of your storage and workshop requirements.
