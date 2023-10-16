Matt Sharp has revealed the shocking details behind his last-minute withdrawal from the Hume League grand final.
Sharp was named in the Holbrook side, warmed up ahead of the clash with Osborne and even lined up with his team-mates for the national anthem at Walbundrie.
But he came to the bench before the first bounce and never took the field.
It was clear Sharp, who was in full kit as he addressed the players at quarter-time, had a problem - but supporters were mystified as to what exactly was going on.
Sharp himself was struggling to get his head around it.
"I had sciatic nerve pain down my leg," he explained.
"I got through the warm-up, got on the ground and the pain went from six or seven to about 15 out of 10.
"I couldn't run, I couldn't even feel my left leg.
"It's never happened before.
"I've always had bad glutes, so you get an elbow and it loosens everything up, I've played with pain before, but this was like nothing I've ever experienced."
An MRI scan last week revealed Sharp has a slipped disc in the nerve which may require surgery, explaining the excruciating pain which struck him down just moment before the final match of his six years in charge of the Brookers.
"I had no pain in my back and that's what I couldn't process on the day," Sharp said.
"People kept saying 'it's your back' but all the pain was in my left leg and down the side of my leg, in my hamstring and down in my calf.
"It was hard to process and I probably still haven't processed what happened.
"Pain has never stopped me before, with any sport.
"I just thought I'd warm up and worry about it the next day or the day after.
"But I got on the oval and just before the national anthem, it was like a bomb went off in my leg.
"I couldn't feel my foot and it felt like I was getting stabbed.
"I had to stay out there for the national anthem when all I wanted to do was get off the ground and scream in pain.
"You wouldn't read about it.
"I've never had sciatic nerve pain before.
"I went to emergency that night and they gave me a cocktail of drugs to put me to bed."
Sharp was in agony as he coached from the box.
"I couldn't straighten my leg because that set it off," he said.
"But I couldn't bend my knee to ease the pain either.
"I couldn't get comfortable at all, I couldn't sit down, it was just my worst nightmare.
"I couldn't do anything to get rid of the pain.
"The harder I tried, the worse it got."
Twelve months on from Holbrook's famous win over Osborne which delivered Sharp the first premiership of his football career, the contrast of his 2023 grand final experience could not be more stark.
"It'll take me some time to process," Sharp admitted.
"They want to operate but I've got to work it all out."
Sharp wasn't the only Holbrook player to finish the day in hospital, with AB Mackinlay and Adam Cruickshank both requiring treatment for nasty facial cuts after clashing heads in the first half.
Osborne won the game by 50 points to clinch their 16th Hume League flag.
"They had most of their injuries during the year and got them all fresh and up and going for those two finals," Sharp said.
"But I couldn't be prouder of the boys and what they did in the prelim final.
"That was really gutsy.
"Unfortunately, we stumbled in (to the grand final) but in saying that, we were only two or three goals down in the third quarter.
"It's a four-quarter game, though, and Osborne always find a way and do enough."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.