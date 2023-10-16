The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Matt Sharp reveals the shocking details behind his Hume League grand final absence

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 17 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matt Sharp has revealed the shocking details behind his last-minute withdrawal from the Hume League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.