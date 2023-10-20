BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 10
This property is the definition of luxurious living in the heart of Wodonga. Step inside and find yourself in a private world, enchanted by the ambiance of a country ski lodge.
Nestled on four pristine acres, selling agent Mark Boehm said this exceptional estate offers a rare opportunity which cannot be replicated easily. Why? It offers rural living practically in town.
"You can sit out on that deck, and you could be anywhere," Mark said.
"This level of privacy and space is nearly impossible to find elsewhere, and makes it hard to believe you are still in the heart of town... it is a treasure that defies expectations."
This home has been on the market since Saturday and Mark said there's been a lot of online interaction, but just a few serious nibbles coming through as you would expect from a property of this price.
With two other homes in the area in the same price bracket, Mark said neither had the complete package of location, amenities, and acreage.
The current owners bought the land about 18 years ago and built the home and gardens from scratch. They're now looking to downsize but hope to remain in the area.
Stacked stone walls and windows overlooking enchanting gum trees set the stage for this remarkable home.
The renovated kitchen beckons you to create culinary delights, while the outdoor entertaining area with raised decking overlooking the pond and magnificent gardens ensures year-round enjoyment.
Located only three kilometres from the White Box Rise shopping centre, the rural vibe doesn't skimp of the essentials, with all town amenities such as water, sewer and natural gas connected.
With three bedrooms plus a fourth, which could also be used as an office, a huge laundry, studio, and a dedicated man cave, this home caters to every need.
The outstanding shedding provides plenty of space for your hobbies, vehicles, or any collection you may cherish.
Outside, you'll discover stunning gardens meticulously kept, complemented by a heated pool and spa for ultimate relaxation.
Plus, a massive solar system keeps this estate eco-friendly and cost-effective.
"Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Mark said.
"If you can afford this home, seize the chance to own a property that's truly incomparable."
