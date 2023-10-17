Information sessions about the $558 million Border hospital project will be held at Albury and Wodonga hospitals on Wednesday, October 18.
Both running from 10am to 2pm, the events are the first of 10 face-to-face consultations scheduled this week by NSW Health Infrastructure.
Other sessions will be held in Thurgoona, Holbrook, Corowa, Beechworth, Rutherglen, Albury and Wodonga.
Thursday, October 19:
Friday, October 20:
Saturday, October 21:
There will also be two online community information sessions, on Tuesday, October 24 (4pm to 5pm) and Thursday, October 26 (6pm to 7pm). Register via the Health Infrastructure website.
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said advice had been sought from councils and community members across the catchment area to help determine the best dates, times and locations to consult with communities.
"Public consultation will continue throughout delivery of the Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project, with community sessions to be held at different stages of planning and design," the spokesperson said.
"You really have to doubt their sincerity in terms of wanting to engage with people," spokesperson Di Thomas said.
"They need to give people notice.
"It's good that they're kind of reaching out to some of the other regional centres, but it doesn't go far enough."
