The Border Mail
Home/News/Health
Events

Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project community information sessions

October 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border residents at Lavington Square learn more about the Albury hospital redevelopment during an earlier round of consultations in May. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border residents at Lavington Square learn more about the Albury hospital redevelopment during an earlier round of consultations in May. Picture by Mark Jesser

Information sessions about the $558 million Border hospital project will be held at Albury and Wodonga hospitals on Wednesday, October 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.