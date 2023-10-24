If you'd told Lyall that he'd be able to stay home as his Parkinson's progressed, he may have laughed in disbelief.
But for the past three years, the Wodonga man has been living comfortably at home with his wife and adorable Maltese-Shiatzu while receiving the best care and assistance.
Lyall Doubleday is a Home Care Package recipient, and said the support of his case manager Jenny Rahofer from Community Interlink has been almost unbelievable.
"My brother-in-law in Wangaratta mentioned Community Interlink to me about three years ago, and honestly I wish more people knew about it," Lyall said.
Self-professed "old fuddy-duddies", Lyall didn't know where to begin, but with his brother-in-law and Community Interlink got the wheels in motion and now it's all sorted.
I'll do my damnedest to make sure people can live their lives at home without going into aged care or nursing homes.- Jennifer Rahofer
"He got the ball rolling and that's when everything started happening, it was great!" Lyall said.
"We want, we ask, and they give."
Lyall now has help with house cleaning, gardening in yard maintenance, and can get items like fans for the bathroom, for example, installed as needed.
"I want to stay home. There is no doubt about that," he said.
His wife Karen is his full-time carer, and Jenny does a lot of the behind-the-scenes string-pulling to ensure he has all the services he needs - and hooks him up with things he didn't even know existed.
He's recently gotten a specialised bed with all the mod-cons, an expensive piece of equipment purchased with money from his Home Care Package as well as donations organised by Community Interlink.
"The things Jenny manages to do, it just blows my mind," Lyall said.
Having been in her position for over 25 years, Jenny knows all the ins-and-outs of the services available for Home Care Package recipients.
"I'll do my damnedest to make sure people can live their lives at home without going into aged care or nursing homes," Jenny said.
From organising occupational therapists to getting homes assessed for safety modifications, she'll make sure the clients she manages have what they need to live comfortably and safely.
"It's all up to the client," she said.
"I can make suggestions about what I can organise to help them, but if they decide they don't want something, then that's totally fine."
A Home Care Package is Australian Government funding provided to eligible seniors with care needs. Once activated, the funding can be used to purchase care, services and equipment.
Call Community Interlink on 1300 203 203 for application support or visit communityinterlink.org.au/homecare/.
If there's one thing Wodonga locals Sylvia and Des Britt have truly mastered, it's the art of ageing with panache and good humour.
They have found the secret to keeping the years at bay, all while living independently in the comfort of their cherished home.
Sylvia and Des moved into their current home back in the late 90s. It's been the backdrop for countless chapters of their life story, and they wouldn't have it any other way.
I think they (Kirinari) are just wonderful - they come here, and I don't have to worry about telling them what to do because they just do it.- Sylvia Britt
Their roots run deep in the local community, with Des being born in Holbrook and spending his formative years in Lavington, while Sylvia fondly recalls a time when dirt roads and walking were the norm during her Albury childhood.
"I was born in Albury, and when I was a kid, we had dirt roads and we walked... we never had a car and never had a bike, couldn't afford a bus, so we just walked everywhere. And I just loved it," Sylvia said.
Their secret to happiness in their golden years? A lot of humour and a pinch of Kirinari magic.
With their Home Care Packages, Sylvia and Des have the freedom to live life to the fullest while receiving essential support within their own home.
These packages include housekeeping, gardening, lawn care, and even meal support from Light and Easy.
"I thank them and tell them I appreciate them every time they come because there is no harm in letting someone know how much they are appreciated," Sylvia said.
"I think they're just wonderful - they come here, and I don't have to worry about telling them what to do because they just do it."
She said she "can't wish for anything better," with Des chiming in that the support is "amazing".
But it's not all about the home and comfort. Thanks to Kirinari's community transport services, they're also off on adventures.
From Yackandandah to Jindera, they've explored it all with a small group of like-minded adventurers.
And let's not forget Sylvia's star turn as a local radio personality, where she and her listeners share a good laugh during her "Sylvia Says" segments.
"I love to laugh, and I think laughing... well, I laugh too much I think sometimes, but it's good. And we just have a joke and a laugh," Sylvia chuckles.
"I had to go through all my jokes that I collect on the computer and find the ones that she can put over the radio," Des adds.
Kathy McIntosh, Kirinari Community Development Manager, said Des and Sylvia are an absolute joy to work with and for.
"It is so important to us to empower people to make their own choices as they age, and to ensure people can continue living a good life with all the things they find fulfilling," she said.