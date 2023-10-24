Lyall Doubleday reflects on life at home with Home Care Package and Community Interlink Advertising Feature

Lyall Doubleday is a Wodonga man with Parkinson's, able to live at home with his wife thanks to his Home Care Package and case manager Jenny Rahofer. Picture supplied.

If you'd told Lyall that he'd be able to stay home as his Parkinson's progressed, he may have laughed in disbelief.



But for the past three years, the Wodonga man has been living comfortably at home with his wife and adorable Maltese-Shiatzu while receiving the best care and assistance.

Lyall Doubleday is a Home Care Package recipient, and said the support of his case manager Jenny Rahofer from Community Interlink has been almost unbelievable.



"My brother-in-law in Wangaratta mentioned Community Interlink to me about three years ago, and honestly I wish more people knew about it," Lyall said.

Self-professed "old fuddy-duddies", Lyall didn't know where to begin, but with his brother-in-law and Community Interlink got the wheels in motion and now it's all sorted.

I'll do my damnedest to make sure people can live their lives at home without going into aged care or nursing homes. - Jennifer Rahofer

"He got the ball rolling and that's when everything started happening, it was great!" Lyall said.

"We want, we ask, and they give."

Lyall now has help with house cleaning, gardening in yard maintenance, and can get items like fans for the bathroom, for example, installed as needed.

"I want to stay home. There is no doubt about that," he said.

His wife Karen is his full-time carer, and Jenny does a lot of the behind-the-scenes string-pulling to ensure he has all the services he needs - and hooks him up with things he didn't even know existed.

He's recently gotten a specialised bed with all the mod-cons, an expensive piece of equipment purchased with money from his Home Care Package as well as donations organised by Community Interlink.

"The things Jenny manages to do, it just blows my mind," Lyall said.

Having been in her position for over 25 years, Jenny knows all the ins-and-outs of the services available for Home Care Package recipients.

"I'll do my damnedest to make sure people can live their lives at home without going into aged care or nursing homes," Jenny said.



From organising occupational therapists to getting homes assessed for safety modifications, she'll make sure the clients she manages have what they need to live comfortably and safely.

"It's all up to the client," she said.

"I can make suggestions about what I can organise to help them, but if they decide they don't want something, then that's totally fine."

A Home Care Package is Australian Government funding provided to eligible seniors with care needs. Once activated, the funding can be used to purchase care, services and equipment.

