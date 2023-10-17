When Mackensey House looks up at the names of players who have received Wodonga Raiders' best and fairest awards over the years, she's filled with pride to be amongst them.
The A-grade captain recently claimed her second consecutive club trophy after a strong season in defence.
"Mum (Jodie) has won quite a few A-grade best and fairests, so it's pretty cool to be up on the board with her," House said.
The 22-year-old has risen as a leader on court for the Raiders, with several seasons of A-grade Ovens and Murray experience already under her belt.
"I'm obviously still very young, but our whole playing group is quite young," she said.
"Whilst I'm the so called captain, everyone plays a pretty big role in getting around each other and it's pretty cool to lead a group of girls who love being there and playing together."
With Raiders making it to the A-grade netball grand final for the first time in the club's history, Mackensey admitted this season was very different to last.
"It absolutely was, especially in our results," she said.
"Everyone got along really well and it was exciting to go to training and games.
"I think that made a big difference for us with our results this year."
Despite the Ovens and Murray season coming to an end following the Raiders' loss to Lavington in the decider, House was straight back into game mode the next day.
"We flew to Queensland on the Monday and played a week of netball for Charles Sturt," she said.
"It was a lot of netball in a week, especially after the grand final on the Sunday."
House's sister Shaylah coached the university side, which also featured fellow Raiders Blaynee House, Emily Stewart and Abbey Chapman.
The team delivered a second place performance in the division two competition.
"It was pretty cool for the uni to win a medal," House said.
With netball season now officially coming to a close, you can find House training just as hard in the pool each morning.
"My goal is to make it to nationals next year, so I've been right back in the pool now that netball's done," she said.
"I love it and it's nice to be able to commit to that now that netball's finished for the year."
Goal attack Emily Stewart finished the club's vote count in second position behind House, in what was her first season as a Raider after coming across from Lavington.
Shaylah House won the B-grade trophy for a second consecutive season, while Brooke Dedourek was best and fairest in C-grade.
Mia Lavis (under-17s) and Jaya Joss (under-15s) were also recognised for their standout seasons.
