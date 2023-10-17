Border residents had been waiting with bated breath for the release of the Albury hospital master plan but what landed on Monday did nothing other than knock the wind out of their sails.
A handful of concept images, with a severe lack of detail, is a long way short of what residents expected and deserved.
It's hard to not feel like we're being treated as mugs by the Victorian and NSW governments.
Compare what was released on Monday to the 83-page master plan which was put out in December 2021 and it feels like the respective health departments want our communities to know as little as possible about the hospital project.
The 2021 document recommended a greenfield site and, among the many things missing from this week's release, outlined how many beds were required in coming decades to service our community.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and former premier Daniel Andrews have been vocal in telling Wodonga council, and particularly mayor Ron Mildren, that pushing against the development on the current East Albury site was a waste of time, despite the 2021 recommendation.
Over the next four days, 10 community information sessions will be held across the region but if this week's release by the NSW and Victorian governments is any indication of what can be learned, residents would be right to question whether they would gain anything by turning up at all.
That said, we hope that people do turn up and join us in seeking more information.
