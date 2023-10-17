YOUR SAY: Vote shows the Australian people can't be bought or bullied

The saplings in the flood waters have washed down and got caught in the fences and caused major issues to the fencing integrity such as washing them away or requiring major repairs to return them to original.



These willow saplings may look dead, but it has been noted that on the recent flood they have started to shoot so all that has been done is create new willow havens downstream.



These willow saplings will also be caught up in bridges and crossings which will impact the water flow under them and may even cause the water to flow over the road or bridge and cause unnecessary damage.

