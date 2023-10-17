YOUR SAY: Vote shows the Australian people can't be bought or bullied

What this referendum has revealed is that given that these shameless corporate fatcats, councils, airline bribery money, etc, Australian people have proven that they cannot be bought, intimidated and bullied into saying yes!! As a shareholder including ratepayer, I believe a class action must proceed to hold these same shameless people and corporations to account including refund ratepayers money that could have been far, far better utilised in giving battling ratepayers some respite from this unprecedented cost of living crisis!!
Originally 70 per cent-plus overwhelming support for the "yes" vote proves Australians are far from racist, as constantly accused by some of the vocal vile "yes" activists!! They are however far, far smarter than what Albanese anticipated, rejecting his, "sign on now and trust me" agenda! This was never ever about a "simple modest request"!
The real truth telling has started and may signal an opportunity to call October 15 Australia Day given that Indigenous folks also voted down this highly divisive Voice!
We are again one country, one people, one future for all, not simply one country and two divided futures! Albanese's position is now untenable; like a fish, it has rotted from the head first! The real truth telling started from Sunday, October 15.
Over the summer and autumn period a willow eradication program was implemented which in principle is a good idea. But this was poorly implemented and managed. The idea was to cut all the sapling willows up to what looks like 10 metres long and poison the stump and the bigger ones were ring barked. This is great in principle but the saplings which were cut off were left in the creek and river systems which has caused four major issues.
