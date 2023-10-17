The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Vote shows the Australian people can't be bought or bullied

By Letters to the Editor
October 18 2023 - 10:30am
Voters won't be bullied or bought

What this referendum has revealed is that given that these shameless corporate fatcats, councils, airline bribery money, etc, Australian people have proven that they cannot be bought, intimidated and bullied into saying yes!! As a shareholder including ratepayer, I believe a class action must proceed to hold these same shameless people and corporations to account including refund ratepayers money that could have been far, far better utilised in giving battling ratepayers some respite from this unprecedented cost of living crisis!!

