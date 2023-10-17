The shakeup around regional representative level continues with Cricket NSW just announcing an inaugural club-based T20 competition.
The NSW Community Cup will carry prizemoney, which will be dependent on the number of teams.
It's $550 ($500 plus GST) to enter, which covers administration, balls, umpires from at least the round of 16 and prizemoney.
Clubs can enter more than one team.
NSW Premier League outfits can't enter, with the state divided into four pools - North, South, Metro East and Metro West.
The winners of the four groups will advance to a Finals Day at a (NSW) Cricket Central venue towards the end of the season (February-March).
Matches are expected to be played fortnightly on Sundays, starting November 26, with clubs to pay their own way to grounds.
It follows the news that the Regional Bash T20 competition has been restructured from an association-based competition to zones and re-named the Country Bash
It means the Border Bullets, comprising Cricket Albury-Wodonga players, no longer exist.
Instead, NSW Country Cricket's eight zones, including Riverina, will play the Country Bash prior to the NSW Country Championships.
The southern region will host the Western-Central Coast game on Thursday morning, November 23, along with the Southern Districts-Riverina clash.
The winners will then meet at night, with the southern champion contesting the grand final against the northern winner.
That game is scheduled to be played prior to the BBL clash between Sydney Sixers-Sydney Thunder at the SCG.
"The better players from the larger populations like Newcastle, the Central Coast and the Illawarra play their T20's in NSW Premier Cricket, so I can understand why the Regional Bash has been terminated, but I like the idea of the Country Bash being aligned to the NSW Country Championships, so each of the eight zones will have their best teams," Cricket Albury-Wodonga chairperson Michael Erdeljac said.
The southern division of the NSW Country Championships will be held over three days, starting Friday, November 24, in Orange.
Those titles are 50-overs per side.
And the one-time pride of the Riverina - the O'Farrell Cup - will return after a three-season absence.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial posted its 13th straight win against CAW Hume in February 2021, but COVID, last season's wet start and a lack of interest from some associations had derailed the 98-year-old competition since.
"We're happy to play in it and as the holders other associations would have to travel here to play us," Erdeljac offered.
Originally run by Cricket Wagga, Riverina now controls the one-day competition, with matches to be played after Christmas.
"I'll play as much cricket as I can, I just love cricket, in general," North Albury and Riverina representative Ben Fulford suggested.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.