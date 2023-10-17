Beechworth jail officer claims he didn't know he'd been drinking before .235 crash

A prison officer who crashed his car while nearly five times the legal alcohol limit claims he didn't realise he had been drinking before the smash.
Sven Mannik had been driving south on Victoria Cross Parade in Wodonga about 3.40pm on January 21 this year.
He drove up to the roundabout near the White Box Rise Woolworths and Hungry Jacks intersection, failed to stay in his lane, and smashed into a street sign.
Mannik continued to drive erratically as witnesses followed, before stopping on Beechworth Road.
He stumbled out of his car and was helped back to his vehicle by police for his own safety.
Mannik said he was diabetic, and was initially treated by paramedics for a suspected medical episode.
But a blood test at the Wodonga hospital showed he had an alcohol reading of 0.235.
Mannik told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 17, he had been at his son's house.
He said someone had left a bottle in the fridge with half Coke, half vodka, and he thought he had been only drinking Coke.
"I didn't realise," he said.
"I didn't have any taste at the time."
Magistrate Ian Watkins seemed surprised by the suggestion.
"Are you seriously telling me you didn't realise you were 0.235?" he asked.
Mannik said he had felt funny while driving.
He told the court he was a prison officer at Beechworth jail and was asked what a licence loss would mean for his job.
"I can still get to and from work," he replied.
Mr Watkins issued a 23-month driving ban with a $1000 fine.
"It's a very high reading," he said.
"You are lucky there was only minor damage caused."
Mannik said his clutch had given way, which was why he ran off the road.
"No power, boom," he said.
Mr Watkins asked "or the clutch gave way because someone intoxicated was driving it perhaps?" and Mannik suggested it could be the case.
Mannik had already been suspended from driving from July 25.
