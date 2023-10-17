A journey of friendship can't be underestimated, that is why raising funds for the cancer centre is so vital for Catherine Howard.
The Albury Wodonga Garage Door's owner and the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre will be hopping on board for the Wodonga Caulfield Cup Pony Hop, all in the name of charity.
Last held in 2019, the pony hop will see 11 community and business leaders race down the straight of the Wodonga Racecourse on blow-up horses.
Cathy Ballie died on September 3 after losing her battle with breast cancer; the pair had been friends for 20 years.
In honour of Cathy, Mrs Howard wanted to sponsor a horse, and called it 'Baillie's Journey', which will be ridden by Mrs Howard's daughter, Natalie Andrew.
"The option to sponsor a horse came through on the day Cathy was given her final prognosis that they couldn't do anything more for her," Mrs Howard said.
"They happened to be on the same day, so I thought I'd take that opportunity.
"She was delighted we would be doing this (the event) in honour of her."
Mrs Howard said it was close to her heart, especially since cancer was familiar in her life, with her brother having brain cancer and her mother having breast cancer.
"It's all for a fabulous cause," she said.
"The more people aware of the Wellness Centre and the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre, the more money we can raise going forward."
Cancer Centre Trust Fund board member David Baker said it was fantastic to have the pony hop back on after a prolonged upheaval of a couple of years.
"The main theme behind the event is that it goes to fund cancer research," he said.
"All money goes back locally."
Mr Baker said many businesses have thrown their support behind the fundraiser.
"We'll have the likes of Commercial Club Vice-President Jim Maher ride 'Mr Ed', our Wellness Centre Coordinator Ben Engel on Zauner Construction's horse, 'Zeeeewinner' and country music singer Danny Phegan on the Trust Fund's 'Tumournator and Huon Creek Retreat's Dan Lattenstein horse will be called "Huey the Horse," he said.
"It's sure to be a great, fun event that raises money for the serious cause of providing more patients in our region with access to world-class clinical trials right here in Albury-Wodonga."
