Hume League medallist Kirby McDonald has received further praise for her season after recently becoming a back-to-back Howlong A-grade best and fairest winner.
The Spiders' midcourter played a key role in the side's grand final campaign, which saw the club in an A-grade decider for the first time in close to 25 years.
Coach Emma Pargeter, who helped lure the former Ovens and Murray netballer in, said her experience was an exciting asset for the team.
"We tried for about five years to get her, ever since her partner Matt came to Howlong," Pargeter said.
"When she finally said yes last year, we were super excited.
"She knows how to win and is determined to get the girls across the line.
"She brings so much leadership and is just the kind of player who works really hard to bring out the best in those around her.
"She's so positive and she brings her teammates into the game, which has been a big reason that we've been able to go a bit further in the last couple of years."
Fellow former Ovens and Murray netballer Jess Lane finished runner-up in the Spiders' A-grade vote count, in what was her first season at the club after arriving from Corowa-Rutherglen.
Lane was deemed best on court in Howlong's three finals matches in the lead up to the decider.
Pargeter admitted Lane and McDonald share similiar characteristics as players.
"She (Lane) is also super determined to win," Pargeter said.
"She's really passionate in the way she goes about her game to make it fit in with everyone else and likes to be a part of the team."
Sarah Conroy (B-grade), Brittany Wright (C-grade) and Nichola Morcombe (C-reserve) also left the Spiders' awards night with trophies for their seasons.
