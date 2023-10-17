The Border Mailsport
Kirby McDonald claims second best and fairest award with Howlong

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
October 17 2023 - 2:41pm
Hume League medallist Kirby McDonald has received further praise for her season after recently becoming a back-to-back Howlong A-grade best and fairest winner.

