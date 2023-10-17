The Border Mail
Politicians Bill Tilley and Amanda Cohn react to Albury hospital plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Benambra MP Bill Tilley secured a $300 million promise from his Liberal Party for a new Victorian hospital leading into the 2022 Victorian election, now he believes it is time to pause the Albury hospital upgrade. Picture by Mark Jesser
In response to the sketchy Border hospital master plan released by the NSW and Victorian governments, Benambra MP Bill Tilley is calling for a halt to spending on the planned Albury upgrade.

