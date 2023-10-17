Albury is one of the worst-hit regional cities slammed by the national rental crisis, the Real Estate Institute of NSW says.
Latest figures show the Albury region's vacancy rate percentage for September was 1.2 per cent, a drop from 1.8 per cent in August.
The only other regional area in NSW worse off was the Riverina (excluding Albury) at 1 per cent, while the South Coast was the highest at 4.6 per cent.
REINSW chief executive officer Tim McKibbin, in Albury to brief agents and property managers on Tuesday, October 17, told The Border Mail there were several factors for the "worsening situation".
He warned there were fears new state government reforms were poised to "dramatically impact owners, tenants and landlords".
"The supply of property hasn't been able to keep up with the demand and it's getting worse," Mr McKibbin said.
"Cost of living pressures continue to mount for tenant and landlords alike. Many tenants are staying put, despite rent increases and spiralling costs, for fear they will not be able to secure another suitable property."
He said the latest data compiled by the institute showed that NSW was "in the midst of an extreme rental crisis" and regional areas such as Albury were particularly vulnerable.
"Places like Albury, why wouldn't you want to live in Albury, it's a fantastic place, it's within striking distance of Melbourne," he said. "People want to move here, to buy here, so it's a victim of its own success.
"The latest figures show Albury's vacancy rate at 1.2 per cent," he said. "You might as well say that there is nothing out there, because 1.2 per cent could be just just one bedroom flats.
"You need 3 or 4 per cent to ensure that there's enough stock in the market to satisfy the demand.
"Albury's property market both for owner-occupiers and for tenants is under pressure."
Mr McKibbin said the supply-demand imbalance was compounded by the impacts of immigration.
"We've had 560,000 immigrants come into Australia, I think in the past 18 months, which is huge," he said.
"Most of those people go to the capital cities but after they've been in the capital cities for a while, they start to move out into the regional areas."
He said the problem of investors pulling out of the property market had been dire for years.
"Private investors want what all investors want, first and foremost, their asset protected, they don't want to see it damaged," he said.
"They want the maximum annual return they can get on their investment and they want capital growth.
"When the government says we're going to have affordable housing, and so we're going to limit the rent that somebody can get for their property, that means that the property is not reaching its full potential.
"We're just about to get a next layer of reforms because tenants are having so many difficulties and for the government to maintain its popularity it has to do something for the tenants."
Mr McKibbin said in the past 10 years there had been an erosion of landlords' rights and that it "is going to increase".
"The government has looked at the pressures that renters are under and they've said, we've got to do something - one third of the population are renters," he said.
"So you can't ignore one third of the electorate and what they've done is erode the rights of landlords constantly and that erosion has increased.
"Landlords, investors have looked at this and said, well there's better investments elsewhere. So they are liquidating their homes and selling them to people who are going to live there."
Mr McKibbin also warned of other issues steering investors away from the property market.
"If you (a tenant) want a pet, the landlord can't stop you, and they can't get you out under a no-grounds eviction," Mr McKibbin said.
"If a landlord doesn't want them to have a pet on their property, then the only thing they can do is to sell their property. The government says the only way that you can evict your tenant is if you have one of the reasons that we determine.
"Suppose I live in Albury, I've got a medical condition, and I'm going to go and live in my Sydney property, close to the hospital (when the tenants' lease is up).
"If the tenants renting in Sydney say that I'm making it up, I would have to go to NCAT to provide evidence that I've got this medical condition."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.