Former Albury schoolboy suing Catholic church over priest grooming, sex abuse

Multiple people are suing the Catholic Church for damages over alleged grooming and sexual abuse committed by priest Vincent Kiss, including an Albury student.
Kiss was ordained for the Catholic Diocese of Wagga and began work at the Sacred Heart Parish in North Albury in 1964 or 1965.
He was appointed a youth director for the Wagga diocese, which covers the Albury region and the Riverina.
Four people are listed in Victorian Supreme Court cases against the diocese.
One of the men, a former Aquinas College student - which later became Xavier High School - is suing for grooming and sexual abuse perpetrated by Kiss between 1966 and 1971.
The man was a member of the Young Christian Students Organisation.
A statement of claim alleges the youth told Father Bernard Connell, who was the Curate of the St Patrick's Parish in North Albury, he was being abused by Kiss.
"The bishop in Wagga Wagga at the relevant time knew or ought to have known of Kiss' propensity to sexually abuse children," the man's claim reads.
"In October or November 1968, [the student] told Connell that he has been sexually abused by Kiss.
It's alleged the diocese was negligent towards the student, by "failing to train priests, including Father Connell to report abuse to the Bishop", and failing to remove Kiss' access to children.
The man provided police a statement in 1995, stating he had complained to Father Connell about Kiss in late 1968 and told Kiss about the complaint.
He said Kiss became angry, irate and abusive and said he had a way of shutting Connell up.
The church admits a complaint had been made to Father Connell and the abuse is admitted.
However the church's response to the complaint as part of the alleged breach of a duty of care, and damages, are in dispute.
Complaints had been made about Father Connell himself over events alleged to have occurred in 1964 and 1967, but he was acquitted of one set of allegations and others were permanently stayed.
The church was this week ordered to produce further documents in the current case, which is listed for trial.
Details of the alleged sexual abuse were not aired in court.
Three other people are also taking action against the church.
Details of their claims are not available.
Mediation is listed for the matters on Monday next week with a trial to start the following day.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.