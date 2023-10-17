The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Albury schoolboy suing Catholic church over priest grooming, sex abuse

October 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Multiple people are suing the Catholic Church for damages over alleged grooming and sexual abuse committed by priest Vincent Kiss, including an Albury student.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.