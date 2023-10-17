The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Melanie Oppenheimer visits the Border for special talk on her book

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
October 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Telling the untold stories of returned servicemen and the power of humanity were a couple topics covered from a book signing on Tuesday, October 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.