Telling the untold stories of returned servicemen and the power of humanity were a couple topics covered from a book signing on Tuesday, October 17.
As part of evening event, planned by the Wodonga Family History Society, historian and author Melanie Oppenheimer was pleased to visit the Border.
Her book The Power of Humanity - 100 years of Australian Red Cross was the topic of discussion following the stories of every day Australians, history of people helping people across 'generations, united by a common passion and commitment to humanitarian action.
Society's programme co-ordinator Janette Griggs said around 30 people registered for the event.
"We were over the moon with being able to get Melanie down here and with her book," Ms Griggs said.
Ms Griggs said it was important that people know that the Wodonga Family History Society is around and willing and able to help people.
"We like the community connection the group has," she said.
A workshop held at the end of the month on October 28 and 28, would be a two-day workshop about "exploring your DNA".
Ms Griggs said it was something different, but nonetheless very exciting for the society.
Held at Felltimber Community Centre, she said it was much more than exploring DNA in your family history, that it was also about "who should test, why to test and how to read your marches".
"It's going to be a very good one and it's fully catered for," she said.
For the two-day workshop it costs $70 and includes all meals, for more information visit wodongafamilyhistory.org.au.
