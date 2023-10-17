Home club players dominated the individual events at the Veterans Women's Golf Australia invitational tournament on Tuesday.
Commercial Albury Golf Club competitors had a clean sweep of the three divisions.
Fourteen-handicapper Melinda McDonald claimed the A grade title with 36 stableford points, one clear of Chris Mildren (13 handicap).
In B grade, Sandira Bissessor also posted a one-point victory.
Bissessor scored 36 points from her 24 handicap, to win from Ann Walker.
And Jenny Thomas bolted in the C grade crown, with an outstanding 43 points, from Virginia Clayton (36 points).
Seventy-six players contested the two-day event.
"Everyone had a great time, it was really good and there were lots of accolades for the club for putting on a great event," Commercial Albury Ladies' captain Jan Bye said.
Albury's impressive performance means it has the potential to re-host the 36-hole event.
"They do share it around, so it might be a number of years before it comes back, next year is in Coolangatta," Bye added.
