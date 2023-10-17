Jindera has trumped a host of district league clubs in the race to sign Albury premiership ruckman Zach Bye.
Bye recently sparked a recruiting frenzy when word filtered out ahead of the O&M finals series that he was on the move from the Tigers after making his senior debut in 2016.
The 26-year-old weighed up several lucrative offers from cashed-up country clubs but in the end the chance to play under 2018 Albury premiership teammate Joel Mackie at the kennel was too hard to resist.
Bye felt the time was right to start the next phase of his career after more than 50 senior and a similar amount of reserves matches at Tigerland and revealed Mackie's appointment was instrumental in the Bulldog's landing his prized signature.
He also revealed the Bulldogs had signed close mate Mitch Anderson who played in Chiltern's reserves flag triumph this season.
"I've spent eight years at Albury and won a couple of flags including one senior flag," Bye said.
"So when Joel was announced as coach of Jindera, that was a big factor in my decision to leave the Sportsground.
"I've always had ambitions to play with Joel again and I've got some other mates at Jindera as well in Alex Rowe, Lachie Dight, Danny Middleton and Ben Dower.
"Mitch Anderson is coming on board as well and he is another good mate of mine."
He returned last year and played a further 11 matches in the seniors and seven in the reserves.
However, the arrival of Isaac Muller this season from Wodonga Raiders and the emergence of Ben Kelly as a back-up ruckman meant Bye spent this season in the reserves.
Bye admitted he was taken aback by the flood of offers he had received from clubs since his imminent departure from Tigerland had become common knowledge.
"It's been nuts the amount of phone calls I have received for the past 12-months," Bye said.
"Ever since Isaac signed last year, my phone hasn't stopped ringing with clubs asking if I would be interested in leaving Albury.
"Even clubs from a couple of hours away like Barooga and Coolamon have made contact which was a bit surprising.
"Obviously Isaac is one of the most dominant ruckmen in country footy and Ben (Kelly) is fairly handy as well.
"So it was always going to be tough for me to get a game in the seniors this season."
The Bulldogs were arguably one of the most disappointing sides in the competition this season after finishing seventh with a 9-9 record after making the preliminary final the previous year.
They were one of the hardest hit clubs with injury but victories over finalists Howlong, RWW Giants and Brock-Burrum were able to show glimpses of their true potential.
However costly losses against Lockhart and Billabong Crows eventually came back to haunt the Bulldogs in regards to their finals aspirations.
Bye felt the Bulldogs' finals absence will be short-lived with Mackie expected to land further recruits in the coming weeks.
"Looking at the quality of players already on their list and speaking to Joel, the club certainly underachieved this year," Bye said.
"But we feel we can improve quickly and return to playing finals next year."
Bye was restricted to 12 matches this season as he struggled with a hamstring complaint mid-season.
But the talented tall was fit and firing in September and played a key role in the Tigers' reserves triumph over minor premiers Lavington in the grand final.
"When I had my knee reconstruction the surgeon used a bit of my hamstring tendon to help repair it and I had a few issues with my hamstring mid-season," he said.
"My knee is fine and I got the rest of my body right in the back half of the season and finals.
"I loved playing reserves this season and it was an unreal group to be part of.
"I'm proud of my time at the Sportsground with the 2018 senior flag the highlight but looking forward to heading to Jindera next year and hopefully a bit more success in the not too distant future."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.