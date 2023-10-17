The Border Mail
United Workers Union locks horns with dairy producers, declares strike

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
October 18 2023 - 4:30am
A massive dairy strike affecting 13 sites across regional and metro Victoria was launched on Wednesday, October 18, with workers demanding a cost-of-living wage increase.

