The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Young boy dragged from burning storage container after fire sparked inside

By Blair Thomson
October 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A primary school aged boy has been dragged from a burning container by a passerby after getting trapped inside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.