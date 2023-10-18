Community consultation sessions with information about the $558 million redevelopment of Albury hospital have been met with mixed feelings by Border residents.
The first two of 10 face-to-face gatherings were held at Albury and Wodonga hospitals on Wednesday, October 18, with a mix of Albury Wodonga Health staff and the general public attending.
Marie Furze made her way to the Wodonga session and felt underwhelmed.
"From what I can see, it's not going to meet our needs by 2030," she said.
"I've been interested ever since they started talking about it. I was over at Gateway Lakes last year (for the Better Border Health rally) and it was good to see people standing up for what we need.
"Our problem obviously is Labor don't care about us here and what we do doesn't affect if they get elected or not."
A master plan released by the NSW and Victorian health ministers on Monday, October 16 has been widely criticised for its lack of detail.
Mrs Furze believes a document accessed through a parliamentary order by NSW Greens MP Amanda Cohn in 2021, which recommended a greenfields site, was still the best option in her opinion.
"It seems they've thrown out the 2021 plan that recommended a greenfields site and nothing else should be considered," she said.
"There's not enough detail. We don't know how many beds we're getting... it's not good enough, is it?
"It's not consultation, it's just telling us what they're going to do. I haven't come away from it with any more information."
In Albury, Kris Harrison and her husband Greg left the session feeling upbeat.
"The pollies have been saying it's not good enough and it's a very light on plan. We've learned here today that they're not releasing everything just yet, there's a process," she said.
"I'm a bit more reassured that there's a lot more than the photos we've been seeing.
"A new hospital on a greenfield site will take two decades and that's reality. We know how long it took for the freeway, so I would rather see this than stalling for a decade.
"We went to the rally on the causeway last year and the system is under pressure already and that's not good for anyone. It's not just people like us who might want to use the system, but the staff having to work in that sort of system."
Mrs Harrison said while she would have preferred to know finer details such as bed numbers, she was confident that information would eventually be made available.
"My main question was how come the politicians don't know that level of detail yet. We definitely want to hear that compared to what we've got now," she said.
"They said it would be finished by 2028, so that was good to get a bit of an indicator.
"It's good to hear that there's a lot of work going on that the public aren't aware of."
Mr Harrison had treatment at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre about a year ago and is hopeful the hospital redevelopment will mean fewer trips to capital cities for medical purposes.
"I had to spend a fair bit of time at the cancer centre a year or so ago and that's sensational. If this is half as good, we will be impressed," he said.
"It was 39 sessions and five in a row, so we would have been up and down many times if we didn't have that here.
"The more treatments, not just cancer, that you don't have to go down the freeway for is a good thing.
"We've tried to see the positives rather than the negatives."
Mrs Harrison said the decision to hold the Albury information session at the rear of the hospital near the main staff entrance wasn't ideal as she found it difficult to locate.
Wodonga's gathering took place at the main entrance to the hospital, which Mrs Furze said provided easy access.
