Experience the difference with elevated and innovative lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This home is a symphony of luxury, technology, and comfort that redefines family living.
The invocation steel framed structure with triple insulated external walls, aluminium skirt and architraves, 9ft high ceilings, and 2300mm doors create an atmosphere of modern elegance.
Three bedrooms come complete with built-in robes, while the grandeur master bedroom features a walk-in robe and ensuite, providing a retreat of ultimate comfort.
Luxurious open plan "Boss Better Living Systems" kitchen and dining area is a culinary haven, showcasing a 900mm oven and induction cooktop that is automated to the range hood, dishwasher, walk-in sensor pantry and stone benchtops.
The property is powered by a three-phase 10kW solar panel system with twin battery storage, comprised of six 2.75kW batteries totaling 16.5kW of storage, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.
A low maintenance yard with beautifully landscaped gardens is complete with a misting system and lights for evening ambiance. The outdoor entertaining area overlooks mountain views, adding to the property's allure.
Off street parking perfect for a caravan, truck or guest parking, vehicle storage is a breeze. The 10,000 litre water tank services the entire property.
