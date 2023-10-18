Wangaratta has moved quickly to shore up its 'skinny' midfield by signing one of the Northern Football League's best players.
Alex Federico is a two-time premiership player at West Preston Lakeside and best and fairest winner in that second flag.
He'll be joined by Lakeside's Aidan Tilley, reuniting with former team-mates Jackson Clarke and Liam McVeigh.
The latter pair has been terrific for the Pies, with Clarke clearly in the league's top 10 players until he was injured mid-year, while McVeigh had a superb season.
"It's no secret last season we lacked through our midfield," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid confirmed.
"Everyone says he (Federico) is similar to a Dan Sharrock player, we know how good Dan is, if he can be somewhere near that, that would be nice."
Albury co-coach Anthony Miles, who played 88 AFL games, said late in the season Sharrock was the league's best player, which is amazing praise given the quality of personnel.
The Pies won the 2022 grand final, but fell to third last season, losing the bulk of their star-studded midfield in Joe Richards (Collingwood) and Abraham Ankers (returned home to Alice Springs), while Clarke and Matt Kelly suffered season-ending injuries.
"He's one of the best players I've played with, he's a superstar," Tilley said of Federico.
"He's so clean, first touch, he wasn't a contested player growing up, but you can't fault him now, inside, outside, a big-bodied midfielder, he was one of the best players (in the NFL)."
Tilley is a fine player in his own right, also playing in Lakeside's 2018-2019 flags after coming through the outstanding football nursery at Assumption College - KIlmore.
He's also played double-figure games at Coburg in the VFL and at 196cms and 93kgs is capable of playing either key forward or back.
"I enjoy it, the change-up, if I can't get a kick up forward, sometimes you go down back and find your feet again and vice versa," he suggested.
The 25-year-old's signing is ideal timing, given former Victoria Country defender Dylan Van Berlo has returned to Rutherglen as a co-coach.
"We didn't want 'VB' to go, but we understood the reason and, to be honest, we were really happy for him to take on a challenge of coaching his home club, hopefully we see 'VB' back at our club one day in some other role," Reid offered.
"We probably think Aidan is going to play centre half-back, he's a really good size, has good hands and he's a really good communicator, which is so valuable, so he's got a good presence, we're really looking forward to what he can add for us."
Tilley's father Paul played for Wangaratta, as well as 15 games with Fitzroy and St Kilda from 1985-87.
