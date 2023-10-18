The 10th City2City on February 18, 2024, will be the last.
Organisers have opened registrations for the annual fundraising run/walk in support of Albury Wodonga Health, and also announced its final year.
Chair Michelle Hudson said she and the volunteer organising committee were proud to have run the event for a decade.
"Excited to finish 10 years off, but a bit sad," she said at the launch on Wednesday, October 18.
"It's one of those labours of love, it's such a big effort from everyone, every year, but 10 years just feels like the really right time for us to finish on a high and get the community behind it and go out with a bang."
The committee aims to attract 5000 participants and increase the cumulative funds raised across 10 years of the event to $1 million.
Ms Hudson said organisers had set modest goals for the initial event in 2014.
"We'd hoped for 2000 registrations and then when registrations flipped over 3000 we actually ran out of bibs," she said.
In total, 3509 registered that year and $100,000 was raised.
"Across nine years, we've had 31,848 registered participants, raising just over $850,000 for the local community," Ms Hudson said.
Border COVID checkpoints forced the 2021 event to go virtual, flooding caused initial concerns last year and Wodonga's High Street roadworks have also led to course changes.
"No two years of the City2City have ever been the same," Ms Hudson said.
"Whenever we've put the call-out to be involved we've had a great response from volunteers in the community.
"I think people love the City2City, it's just a great community-engaging event, a really happy event and that's both the participants and organisers.
"Wrapping up as part of that 10-year milestone feels like a really good way to draw closure to what's been an amazing event."
Proceeds raised by the 2024 run/walk will fund medical devices and equipment aimed at improving surgical services for women across the Albury-Wodonga region.
Albury Wodonga Health perioperative services manager Helen Roberts-Thompson and chief of corporate affairs Dominic Sandilands said the surgical equipment being sought would allow less invasive procedures and improve recovery times.
"It enables the innovations that are not part of our standard funding and so that's a very exciting thing for our clinicians ... it enables doing things differently for the benefit of patients," Mr Sandilands said.
Previous City2City events had raised funds for stroke services, mobile cardiac monitoring of patients, preventative mental health programs, the refurbishment of special care nursery and maternity ward patient rooms and lung equipment.
Asked if the health service was concerned by the loss of event funding, Mr Sandilands said "we are, however things run their course".
"It's actually a donation of everybody's time. I think instead of feeling a sense of loss, I think we need to feel a sense of gratitude for what has been provided," he said.
Hume Bank is again the major City2City sponsor and chief executive Stephen Capello said the announcement of the final event was "probably more of a moment of reflection rather than anything else".
"We've still got a few months to go," he said.
"Looking forward to an amazing event in February and if it is the last event, then I think it's probably more important for the community to get behind it, get registration numbers up and make the impact as maximum as possible."
Ms Hudson hoped opening registrations earlier would encourage people to enter before the summer holidays.
"Schools, workplaces, community groups, sporting groups, families, runners, walkers, joggers, first timers, 10th timers, we'd love to see you at the start line on the 18th of February next year," she said.
Participants over the four sections - fun runs of 15, 10 and 7.5 kilometres and the 10 or 7.5 kilometre walk and talk - start in Dean Street Albury and finish at Junction Place, Wodonga.
Registrations are now open at city2city.org.au.
