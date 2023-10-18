Creating innovative products while building a business from the ground up has given North East students a taste for commercial success.
Around 120 budding entrepreneurs as young as 11 took part in the Social Enterprise School program, involving students from seven schools.
The program focuses on students setting up their own social enterprise, by developing skills, mindsets and behaviours they will need as they move beyond the school gates.
Held at the Old Beechworth Gaol, this culminated in students running market stalls on Wednesday, October 18.
The children learned new skills while giving back to a charity of their choice, also working with another to create, design and build a business.
Jewellery, dog treats, hot foods, kitchenware, gifts, crafts, clothing and lots more featured at their stalls, along with lots of colour and smiles.
Myrtleford P-12 College year 6 teacher Georgia Royse said most items were found locally through what she said was "a beautiful program".
"It's even better knowing we're supporting local charities, and those charities know who we are and what we're doing and that all money is going to them," Ms Royse said.
"They're all passionate about helping others.
Myrtleford P-12 year 6 student Luella Robb, 11, said it was great learning to "start your own business".
"It was so cool learning how to sew," she said.
"We made recycled scrunchies with fabric and sold them."
Fellow student Jaali Ramia-Majors, 13, said he and his classmates made handmade wrapping paper with stamps.
"It's been a very exciting opportunity," he said.
Social enterprise schools learning co-ordinator Tom Colcott said the students got "such a buzz from selling their products".
"It's a nice opportunity for all the schools to come together and see what each other is doing," he said.
"They buy from one another, interact with the community and get to sell to the public, which they enjoy."
Mr Colcott said what made the day special was all proceeds from their products went back into a charity of their choice.
"They're all stoked with themselves," he said.
Mr Colcott said the organisers were proud of all involved and enjoyed seeing the projects come to life after months in the making.
