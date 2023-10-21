Celebrating 120 years of The Border Mail: What's old is news again

When the first edition of The Border Morning Mail was printed on Saturday, October 24, 1903, the masthead's editorial declared that it was in for a "hard fight".
Long before the arrival of the internet, social media and if you were talking about TikTok it meant Big Ben, the newspaper arrived on the scene stating that "to all shades of thought our columns will be thrown open for the airing of opinions or grievances or the redressing of wrongs".
As much as things have changed in the past 120 years, that core mission remains the same.
That four-page paper, which cost a penny, featured advertisements from the Star and Railway hotels.
Like those watering holes, we're still here, keeping you and your community informed and connected.
Unlike in 1903, you could be reading this article in myriad ways, whether it's an article on your iPhone or the digital print edition on your iPad.
You might have discovered it via Facebook, or had it delivered to your inbox via newsletter.
You may even be reading a physical version of the newspaper, delivered to your door, or bought at the local newsagent.
However you consume your news from The Border Mail, we wouldn't be here without you and for that, we say thank you.
The way we deliver news has evolved, but our primary goal, and our role in our community, has not.
Whether it's keeping you up to date on a disaster like the Black Summer bushfires, an unprecedented Border lockdown during COVID, or celebrating the champions of our community we're still here every day, recording history and holding those in power to account.
We've enjoyed taking a look back through the archives to bring you a sample of what has made The Border Mail such an important part of our community over the past 120 years.
With some memorable front pages, the biggest stories in both general news and sport, along with the people who've made The Border Mail great, we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane and look forward to your support as we walk together into the future.
THE BORDER MAIL 1903-2023:
