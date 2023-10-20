SHOW UP
Disney's The Little Mermaid, Albury Entertainment Centre, Friday, October 20, 7.30pm, Saturday, October 21, 1pm and 7.30pm, Sunday, October 22, 1pm.
Albury Entertainment Centre will make a splash with Disney's The Little Mermaid musical this weekend when it opens for the first time on the Border. An array of performers, aged 16 to 70, will hit the stage for the musical. Colourful costumes, imaginative sets and show-stealing performances are all included in the four shows across three days, with the opening night on Friday, October 20, to set the scene. Tickets from $40 can be purchased here.
DRINK UP
Oktoberfest and The Devils 1st Birthday Bash, The Thirsty Devil Brewery, Albury, Saturday, October 21, from 12pm.
To celebrate The Thirsty Devils first birthday, they're having an equally as fun event with Oktoberfest and live music all day. Crank Handle Brewery from Mount Beauty will be in the rear beer garden and the Apex Club of Albury on site to run a barbecue. Best dressed prizes to be won and a gift bag will be given with all tickets sold, which includes an Oktoberfest T-shirt, a 500ml custom printed beer stein with two free refill drink vouchers and heaps more in the entry price. Tickets can be purchased here, starting at $120.
GIDDY UP
Wodonga Caulfield Cup Pony Hop, Wodonga Racecourse, Saturday, October 21, from 12.30pm.
Secure your spot in the trackside marquee and cheer on the community and business leaders as they race down the straight on blow-up horses to support the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. The ticket price of $150 per person includes admission to the races, a four-hour food and beverage package (including beer, wine and soft drink), race day entertainment, access to after party concert featuring One 2 Many. All money raised will be put towards research at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. Gates open from 11.30am (marquee entry from 12.30pm) with the first race commencing at 2.07pm.
TURN UP
Rutherglen Agricultural Show, 171 High Street, Rutherglen, Sunday, October 22, 9am to 4pm.
The 133rd Rutherglen Agricultural Show has a jam-packed schedule in store. Attractions include the woodchopping competition, sideshow alley and amusements, animal nursery and petting zoo, horse-drawn wagon rides, cattle handling and sheep competition, full range of pavilion exhibits, egg and poultry competitions, tent pegging and a Snake Safe Victoria display. Entry is free.
LISTEN UP
NSW SES Albury Open Day, Noreuil Park, Albury, Sunday, October 22, 10am to 2pm.
Albury's NSW SES unit has invited the community to come along to its annual open day at Noreuil Park. The event provides an opportunity for the public to meet NSW SES volunteers and learn about storm and flood safety. Vehicle demonstrations, face painting, a free barbecue and activities and games will be offered on the day. A special guest appearance is by Paddy Platypus is also on the cards.
GEAR UP
There is sure to be something for everyone at the annual Howlong Fire Brigade Monster Auction. Three vintage cars are among the hot ticket items up for grabs, while a boat, motorbikes, trade tools and farm machinery and 100 bales of hay donated by farmers have also been listed for sale. Registrations are required prior to the auction. The event typically raises $15,000 to $20,000 each year for the brigade to go towards new fire vehicles, equipment and station upgrades. Food and drink will be available.
LAUGH UP
Bad Mother comedy show, Empire Hotel, Beechworth, Saturday October 21, 8pm.
If your baby sometimes drops out of your pram because you're too busy doing a TikTok chances are you'll love Bad Mother because, like you, Kate Hanley Corley is not just bad, she's appalling. She has been performing for more than 30 years, and her latest show, Bad Mother, is no exception. In this show, Kate paints a vivid picture of the real-life struggles and joys in the life of a woman, wife and mother on the verge of a nervous breakdance. Don't miss out on an evening of truth, laughter, and entertainment.
SING UP
Crazy Arms, The Cube, Wodonga, Sunday, October 22, 2pm.
Funnyman Damon Smith's new live show Crazy Arms is award-winning, piano playing, soul singing performance about the infectious and energetic stylings of boogie woogie and early rock and roll music. Crazy Arms features virtuosic piano tinkering from some of the greatest musicians that have "tickled the ivories" throughout the ages, including the music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, and more. Bring your partner, parents, music-learning teenager, or come with a group of friends - this will be a memorable and hilarious afternoon out for all. Tickets can be purchased by phone, in person or online, with a free afternoon tea at 1pm in the foyer.
ROCK UP
The country's best rugby league players will be training on the Border this weekend as they prepare to face New Zealand in the Pacific Championships on October 28. The Kangaroos will hold an open training session at Lavington Sports Ground from 3.30pm, followed by a meet an greet from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Captain James Tedesco and Melbourne Storm superstar Cam Munster are among the big names set to wow fans. Entry is via Centaur Road and Pearsall Street car park.
LOOK UP
Mulwala Kite Fest, Lonsdale Reserve, Mulwala, Sunday, October 22, 9am to 1pm.
The annual Mulwala Public School Kite Fest is once again set to thrill. Kite demonstrations and sales, food trucks, market stalls, face painting and entertainment will ensure a fun day out for the family. Specialist kite flyers will show off their skills, with a host of new displays planned for the 2023 edition.
