If your baby sometimes drops out of your pram because you're too busy doing a TikTok chances are you'll love Bad Mother because, like you, Kate Hanley Corley is not just bad, she's appalling. She has been performing for more than 30 years, and her latest show, Bad Mother, is no exception. In this show, Kate paints a vivid picture of the real-life struggles and joys in the life of a woman, wife and mother on the verge of a nervous breakdance. Don't miss out on an evening of truth, laughter, and entertainment.