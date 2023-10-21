The Border Mail
Deadlines, headlines and the sports story that travelled internationally

By Brett Kohlhagen and Matthew Dowling
Updated October 21 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
As The Border Mail celebrates 120 years, former The Border Mail sport reporters Matthew Dowling and Brett Kohlhagen recall the biggest story they covered in their journalistic careers.

