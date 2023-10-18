Corowa-Rutherglen is banking on having a near full-strength senior squad signed by early November.
The Roos have announced Jedd Longmire will play, when free of VFL commitments with Collingwood.
"It's absolutely fantastic to have someone of Jedd's calibre coming back to his home club," coach Steve Owen enthused.
"We support Jedd in his endeavours to play the highest levels, if we're lucky enough to have him when he's not required at Collingwood, that will be an added bonus."
But while Longmire will be a part-time player, Owen has publicly declared for the first time the club's playing stocks as it looks to return to the competition after being forced into recess in 2023, largely due to a player shortage.
"With the multiple contracts we have sent out, we expect in the next week or two as we're circling back around to those players, we will have signed high teens (in terms of numbers)," Owen suggested.
"We think with the momentum we have and the likes of Jedd signing, that will happen."
The Roos were unable to field any of their three grades in the O and M this year and it was generally considered, at least externally, they would attempt fielding only seniors and under 18s, but Owen is adamant they're targeting three grades.
"Absolutely we are, the conversations are heading in that direction with the likes of Jedd and Mak (Lavis, who's commuting from Geelong) signing on, they're confident and really excited with the rebuild of the club and there's no reason why we shouldn't achieve our goals," Owen offered.
Any club realistically needs a minimum of 65 players to cover three grades, although it can field 14 players in reserves and under 18s.
The Roos lost four promising teenagers to Wangaratta Rovers this season after they were forced to find a new club and Owen's working on bringing them home.
"I think you'll find in the next couple of weeks, we're having conversations with that group of kids," Owen remarked.
Finn Osborne, Justin Lewis and Tom Forrest were named in Rovers' best in their two-point under 18 grand final loss to Lavington, while Riley Allan won the league best and fairest.
The Roos will start pre-season training on November 13 and they have enormous goodwill from the competition as they work feverishly to take their place next year.
