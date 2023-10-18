The Border Mailsport
Corowa-Rutherglen looks to have near full-strength senior list soon

By Andrew Moir
October 18 2023 - 3:44pm
Corowa-Rutherglen's Jedd Longmire played in the under 18 grand final loss to Wangaratta in 2022.
Corowa-Rutherglen is banking on having a near full-strength senior squad signed by early November.

