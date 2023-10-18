Strong family ties to CDHBU has led to George Sandral making the tough decision to depart Billabong Crows to join the Power next season as an assistant coach on a two-year deal.
Sandral, 22, returned to his junior club this season after playing for Corowa-Rutherglen the previous year as well as coaching the Roos' thirds who made the grand final.
The classy midfielder thrived at the lower standard of the Hume league and finished runner-up in the Crows' best and fairest behind Canberra recruit Joey Kenna.
Sandral revealed he agonised over remaining with the Crows or joining CDHBU with his fiancee Lily Hanrahan, the daughter of Jarrod 'Chalky' Hanrahan.
Hanrahan was a dual premiership coach with CDHBU in the now defunct Coreen league in 2006-07.
He is also a past president of the club.
Sandral resides in Corowa and is also employed in the town which was another decisive factor in him switching clubs.
"It was an extremely difficult decision and the past month has been pretty hard for me personally as I weighed up my options," Sandral said.
"I've got lots of family and friends at Billabong Crows which is what made it so tough.
"CDHBU is my partner, Lily's, junior club and she has a lot of extended family and friends at the club including her brother Ethan, who plays seniors.
"We bought a house in Corowa probably a bit over a year ago and both work in the town now as well.
"So when you weigh it all-up, the logical choice was to join CDHBU."
The Power made finals this season for the first time since 2016 but lost to eventual preliminary finalists RWW Giants in the opening week of the finals series.
Coach Kyle Docherty identified the injection of youth and leg speed as recruiting priorities and has helped address the deficiency with the signing of Sandral alongside Darcy Melksham earlier this week.
Former junior Jordan Lavis has also returned to bolster the defence with former captain Russell Anderson also committing to the Power alongside recruit Nathan Morris.
Sandral is looking forward to playing under Docherty next year.
"There is a bit of a buzz around the club after making finals this season which has only made everyone hungrier to take that next step," Sandral said.
"Looking at the list there is some young talent on there looking to take that next step and some experienced players who have good heads on their shoulders.
"I think Doc (Docherty) has done an excellent job so far in his first season as coach and has really laid the foundations for future success.
"I've known Doc for a while because I was at Corowa the first year he was there and he is an extremely likable person who is fair and honest as a coach.
"I think he is growing as a coach with a bit more experience and as he gets more comfortable in the role."
Sandral hopes to play predominantly in the midfield and add further depth alongside best and fairest winner Nathan Rhodes and Rohan Heasley.
"I hope to play mostly in the midfield as well as wherever else I'm needed and can play either off half-back or half-forward," Sandral said.
Sandral basically missed three seasons of football after not playing in 2019, 2020 (Covid) and managing three matches in 2021 as he recovered from a knee reconstruction.
Docherty was stoked to land the signing of Sandral not only as a player but also his leadership qualities.
"George is such a ripping young bloke and is extremely mature for his age," Docherty said.
"I was extremely impressed with how he conducted himself when we caught up with him for a chat.
"I was really keen to get him on board in regards to the coaching side of things.
"He obviously coached Corowa thirds last year and I watched him coach during the finals and talk to the players.
"George impressed me and is looking to develop his coaching skills as much as he can.
"Personally, I want to use George as much as we can in his coaching role but he will also add that bit of extra leg speed we are after in the midfield as well."
