The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

George Sandral joins CDHBU as assistant coach on two-year deal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Strong family ties to CDHBU has led to George Sandral making the tough decision to depart Billabong Crows to join the Power next season as an assistant coach on a two-year deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.