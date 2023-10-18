The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury hosts Australian Eight Ball Championships, with around 400 players

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
October 18 2023 - 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Australia's Clint Kappler lines up a shot on the opening day. Picture by Mark Jesser
Western Australia's Clint Kappler lines up a shot on the opening day. Picture by Mark Jesser

An annual Albury-based event has defied the nation's financial outlook by increasing its patronage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.