An annual Albury-based event has defied the nation's financial outlook by increasing its patronage.
The Australian Eight Ball Championships started at the Commercial Club on Wednesday with around 400 players, despite the cost of living expenses.
The tournament runs until Saturday, October 28, and will bring an enormous amount of money into the Border economy.
"There's no escaping the reality of what everything's costing at the moment, so we're very happy with our numbers and it just shows the dedication of the players," NSW and Australian Eight Ball Federation president Travis Crawley said.
Albury first hosted the titles in 2018 and has staged the events since, albeit COVID wrote off two years.
"I've been going away to the event since 1993 and been to some stinkers that look like they don't give two rats (any concerns) about player comfort, so I've been on the other side and I want the wow factor," Crawley declared.
"We're spending two weeks of our annual leave and we try to put on as many bells and whistles as we can.
"Albury the town, with its restaurants and the like, and the club itself, they can't do enough for us, it's amazing the support we get."
To highlight the popularity of the event, an extra 16 tables, taking the total to 48, will be utilised.
Players have flocked from throughout Australia, with a handful of categories initiated to cope with the demand, including an over 50s women's section.
