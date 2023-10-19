A plan to replace Wodonga's senior citizens' centre with a building featuring a rooftop restaurant has been rejected, with a less costly new structure to be pursued.
However, one councillor, Olga Quilty, voted against the project, saying the city could not afford the construction and upkeep costs.
Councillors were presented with three options to replace the 1971 cream senior citizens' building which forms part of the civic quadrangle alongside The Cube, Hyphen and TAFE Space.
The 'full' version would have a capital cost of $12 million, feature three storeys and include meeting rooms and training rooms for public hire as well as the rooftop eatery.
The 'reduced' iteration was valued at $11.1 million but would not include the rooms for community use, while the $7.6 million 'minimal' design excluded both those rooms and the rooftop dining venue.
Both 'reduced' and 'minimal' versions involved two storeys, while all had space to house the Wodonga Historical Society which has been housed at Block 19 at Bonegilla since early 2022.
The council formally endorsed the $7.6 million option, agreed to consider allocating $395,000 in its 2024-25 budget to progress designs and to seek government cash at a later stage.
Staff had recommended to Monday night's meeting, October 16, that the most inexpensive proposal be adopted, despite a consultant supporting the top dollar option.
Councillors Libby Hall, Danny Lowe, Danny Chamberlain and Kev Poulton spoke in favour of the project and the importance of having development plans ready to proceed.
"I'm a little disappointed we're at option three, the cheapest option," Cr Poulton said, citing the community benefit of having rooms for hire.
Cr Quilty was clear in rejecting the redevelopment on financial grounds.
"We cannot afford it," Cr Quilty said.
"We have several buildings in the precinct, Hyphen....costs us $2 million every year to upkeep, we have Cube which is also wonderful but it costs us a bit under $1 million every year to upkeep."
Cr Quilty said she was not optimistic about government funding for the building.
"I would rather spend the $400,000 on fixing up what we have at the moment," she said.
"We have Baranduda Fields that will suck out millions and millions of dollars out of this council, out of the ratepayers every year and I think we should wait a few years until we're managing the costs of Hyphen better, until we can see the light at the end of tunnel in Baranduda Fields."
Meanwhile, councillors also agreed to adopt the names Champion Crescent and Athlete Avenue for streets at Baranduda Fields.
The generic titles were prepared to names of people on the basis there would be an option to honour sporting figures elsewhere within the precinct.
