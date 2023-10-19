The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council votes for new senior citizens' centre

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The senior citizens' building which is the oldest edifice in the civic precinct in Wodonga and is situated north of the TAFE space. Picture by Mark Jesser
The senior citizens' building which is the oldest edifice in the civic precinct in Wodonga and is situated north of the TAFE space. Picture by Mark Jesser

A plan to replace Wodonga's senior citizens' centre with a building featuring a rooftop restaurant has been rejected, with a less costly new structure to be pursued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.