A South Albury man arrested for unrelated matters was found to be an illicit drug dealer when police checked his phone.
Timothy Michael Hastings Corrigan's drug sales involved methamphetamine for some clients and the party drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, for others.
The 22-year-old has pleaded guilty to six charges of supply a prohibited drug, entered by his lawyer.
Corrigan, who is in custody, was not in court but must appear for his sentencing on November 1, after magistrate Melissa Humphreys ordered the preparation of a duty sentence assessment report.
This will investigate whether there are options for Corrigan other than full-time custody, including his suitability for supervision by NSW Community Corrections.
The court was told on Wednesday, October 18, that Corrigan was arrested on September 13 about 11.45am.
His mobile phone was seized and then reviewed, uncovering a string of messages "involving the supply of a prohibited drug".
One of these conversations, over which he was charged with supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity, stemmed from a message Corrigan received on Facebook Messenger.
His replies to the potential buyer included the comments "be there in a min'" and "he weighed it in front of me".
Police determined that the messages related to the agreed supply of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
The remaining five charges involved the supply of a small quantity of a prohibited drug, including 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and an unspecified quantity of GHB.
