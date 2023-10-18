The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

South Albury man was selling both methamphetamine and party drug to his clients

By Albury Court
October 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A South Albury man arrested for unrelated matters was found to be an illicit drug dealer when police checked his phone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.