The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Murray River Police District keen to locate three wanted people

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Murray River Police District has released images and details about two men and a woman officers are seeking to locate on Wednesday, October 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.