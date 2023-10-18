Murray River Police District has released images and details about two men and a woman officers are seeking to locate on Wednesday, October 18.
Christopher Pearson, 42, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent Albury and Lavington.
Amanda Bisogni, 40, has one warrant in her name.
Her last known locations were Albury and Cobram.
Meanwhile, Deniliquin man Bradley Stott also has multiple warrants out for his arrest.
The 54-year-old is known to have been around the greater Deniliquin area.
Those with information are asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.