A "geep" named Gilbert has made the Border home with his good mate Gladys.
Thurgoona's Razoo Animal Sanctuary keepers, Rachel and Brent Alexander, say the sheep-goat hybrid has settled in well with the emus, water buffalos, pigs and chickens.
"People in Sydney were re-homing him because they kept losing animals to red belly black snakes," she said.
"They were worried because he is so special and didn't want him to get bitten, but his best friend Gladys was a part of the deal too and I thought why not, so drove up to get them."
Mrs Alexander said he had similar characteristics to a sheep and a goat and they "were still trying to figure out the logistics behind it" but nonetheless still felt he was "very adorable".
She said she would bottle feed and hand raise Gilbert.
Mrs Alexander said she had planned to open the zoo to the wider community permanently before having to look after her ill grandmother, which put a halt on the progress, but still "had many plans for the future".
She said it would be a place of therapy, especially with all the animals.
