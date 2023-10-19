Three vintage cars will headline an annual auction to raise funds for a community's fire station.
The hot ticket items at this year's Howlong Fire Brigade Monster Auction on Sunday, October 22, are a 1919 Dodge ute, a 1949 Vauxhall taxi and a 1952 Morris Minor.
If that isn't your cup of tea, a boat, motorbikes, trade tools and farm machinery are among the variety of items also on offer, while about $8000 of hay has been donated to the auction by farmers around Howlong.
RFS member and long-time organiser Clinton Franks said two auctioneers are required at this year's event due to the sheer volume of goods up for sale.
"We are running two auctions on the one day. We start on both sides of the paddock and we work towards the centre," he said.
"We've had overwhelming support with the items that have been booked into sell. There's always lots more stuff that comes in that's not booked as well.
"We've got 100 bales of hay donated by local farmers and we're hoping to raise approximately $8000 out of the hay.
"We acknowledge the donations we've had, and the support from the businesses in town."
Mr Franks said the brigade typically raised between $15,000 and $20,000 each year, which had helped to purchase vehicles, equipment and renovate the fire shed throughout the past two decades.
"To us, it's much better than selling raffle tickets and much more fun," he said.
"We don't do it for the money any more, we do it for the community. If we did it for the money, it wouldn't work.
"Everyone's there for the fun of it and 100 per cent of the funds go back to the fire brigade."
Meanwhile, Howlong Golf Resort recently donated $8000 to the brigade through its annual grants program to help with major concreting works.
Interim general manager Alannah Cusack made the presentation.
"We're going to put a big concrete apron out the front of the fire station and that's about $50,000 and they have put $8000 towards that project," Mr Franks said.
The auction commences at 9.30am behind the fire station on Hawkins Street, with registrations required beforehand.
Food and drinks will be available on the day.
A full list of items for sale will appear in the Saturday, October 21, edition of The Border Mail.
