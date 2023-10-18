Stolen ute with stolen plates torched outside home in West Albury

A stolen car with stolen number plates has been destroyed by fire in West Albury.
Police and fire crews were called to Waratah Crescent about 6.15am on Thursday after an Isuzu D-Max was set alight.
The blaze occurred directly outside a home, and a nearby resident tried to use a garden hose to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters spent about 40 minutes at the scene during the October 19 incident.
Nobody was with the vehicle, which had stolen plates registered to a blue Hyundai Elantra.
The vehicle was destroyed by the flames and has been towed from the scene.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299.
